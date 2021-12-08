Politics

New York State pledges $2 million towards Afghan refugee resettlement services

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State has now pledged $2 million towards refugee resettlement services.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the funds will be distributed to nonprofit refugee resettlement agencies.



The money will help in providing refugees with medical care, mental health treatment, language skills, job training, and free immigration legal services.

"New York's stories have always been one of immigrants, and these brave Afghan refugees are here to help us write the next chapter in that great story. And their success will also be a beacon of hope for others seeking refuge from violence and persecution," Governor Hochul said.

The move comes as New York continues to receive nearly 1,800 Afghan refugees who fled the country when the Taliban took over in August.

----------
Report a correction or typo
