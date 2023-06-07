With Today's Air Quality And Smoky Conditions, You Might Want To Consider This Air Purifier

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

If you've been outside in the last day or two, you may have noticed that it's been a bit hazy. According to ABC News, smoke from Canadian Wildfires has filled the sky with smoke, prompting air quality alerts for millions of Americans. This has sent people indoors to avoid breathing polluted air. Officials said in a Special Air Quality Statement, "Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke."

To reduce the smokiness and to ensure you're breathing safe, clean air, the Conway Airmega Purifier will help reduce air pollution. It accommodates up to 361 square-foot of space and will monitor the air quality, letting you know how clean or dirty your air is.

For more info on the Conway Airmega, click on the link below..

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring - $229.99

Image credit: Amazon