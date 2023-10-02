Smoke from Canadian wildfires to bring hazy skies, diminished air quality to NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned to New York City Monday.

The smoke prompted an Air Quality Index of "moderate" for New York City Monday morning.

Although the sky was not orange and the air did not smell like a campfire, the Air Quality Index suggests that those with heightened sensitivity issues may be affected by the smoke this week.

"While we continue to actively monitor potential air quality concerns for Monday morning, currently, the impacts are projected to be mild, though New Yorkers will likely see hazy skies in the morning," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The city has made masks available at FDNY firehouses, NYPD precincts and the New York Public Library in preparation for the diminished air quality. High-quality masks can reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.

"Air quality is more than an environmental issue, it's a public health issue," said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. "While state authorities have not issued any health alerts for Monday, everyone should stay informed and take appropriate precautions."

Poor air quality is expected to stick around until rain returns to the Tri State this weekend.

