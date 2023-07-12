Air Quality Advisory issued for New York City, parts of Tri-State for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for New York City and parts of the Tri-State area for Wednesday.
The advisory, issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the State Department of Health (DOH), will take effect at 11 a.m. and continue through 11 p.m.
The regions included in the advisory are New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island.
Officials say the pollutant of concern is ozone.
Advisories are issued when either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the Air Quality Index could deteriorate to the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
This could pose problems for young children or people with respiratory issues like those who suffer from asthma.
As a result, people who exercise outdoors should also consider limiting any strenuous outdoor activity when ozone levels are the highest, typically afternoon to early evening.
Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast.
New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:
