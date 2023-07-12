Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says the Air Quality Index could deteriorate to the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range on Wednesday.

Air Quality Advisory issued for New York City, parts of Tri-State for Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for New York City and parts of the Tri-State area for Wednesday.

The advisory, issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the State Department of Health (DOH), will take effect at 11 a.m. and continue through 11 p.m.

The regions included in the advisory are New York City, Rockland and Westchester counties, and Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island.

Officials say the pollutant of concern is ozone.

Stay updated with our Air Quality Tracker which provides real-time updates on the latest air quality data.

Advisories are issued when either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the Air Quality Index could deteriorate to the "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

This could pose problems for young children or people with respiratory issues like those who suffer from asthma.

As a result, people who exercise outdoors should also consider limiting any strenuous outdoor activity when ozone levels are the highest, typically afternoon to early evening.

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and are the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

Use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60% of pollution in our cities.

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips.

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.

Limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters.

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures.

Purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking. A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) has been established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest Air Quality situation.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.