AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport will now accept OMNY payments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport started accepted fair payments using OMNY Tuesday.

OMNY is the MTA's "Tap and Go" contactless payment method. The new payment system will accept contactless debit and credit cards, digital wallets and OMNY cards.

The Jamaica and Howard Beach stations will be the first to accept the payment system. More gates will be equipped with the service over the next 15 months.

An $8.25 one-way fare is required to enter or exit the system, but the AirTrain remains free for travel between airport terminals.

"We are making it easier than ever for travelers to take the train to JFK, and for visitors to our great city to use one of its most essential services - the MTA," Governor Hochul said. "As we continue to rollout OMNY throughout the system, I encourage everyone to take advantage of this service and travel safely."

Full OMNY service will be installed by the end of 2024.

People paying in cash or who do not have access to a contactless payment method are still able to use a MetroCard to ride the JFK AirTrain.

