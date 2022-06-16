Traffic

Car slams into tractor trailer on Alexander Hamilton Bridge, killing driver

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A driver was killed when he slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer stopped in traffic on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge this morning.

The 27-year-old man was apparently driving at a high rate of speed when he struck the tractor trailer just before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The tractor trailer was stopped in traffic.



When traffic began moving, the truck operator drove away, apparently unaware his trailer had been struck

Police closed the two lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway for the investigation, causing delays into the morning

