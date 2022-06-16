Car slams into tractor trailer on Alexander Hamilton Bridge, killing driver

The 27-year-old man was apparently driving at a high rate of speed when he struck the tractor trailer just before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.
The driver was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
He was the only person in the vehicle.
The tractor trailer was stopped in traffic.
When traffic began moving, the truck operator drove away, apparently unaware his trailer had been struck
Police closed the two lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway for the investigation, causing delays into the morning
ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube