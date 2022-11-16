Ali Forney Dance Center to host dance-a-thon in Queens to support LGBTQ community

The Ali Forney Dance Center will host a dance-a-thon fundraiser on Sunday to support the LGBTQ community.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The Ali Forney Center will host its 'We Are Family Dance-A-Thon' in Queens on Sunday.

Seven DJ's and a variety of chefs will be on hand to keep the party going from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knockdown Center in Maspeth.

Organizers say the event aligns with the center's mission to protect and empower the LGBTQ community.

Money raised will directly support AFC's LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth Meals Program.

The fundraiser aims to bring attention to LGBTQ youth who are experiencing homelessness and food insecurities.

Participants and teams who have raised crucial funds to feed the clients of the Ali Forney Center will be present to dance the day away with a number of NYC DJs including Amber Valentine, Boyyyish, Drew Baker, Ty Sunderland, PAT, Jon Ali, The Muses and Josh Melzer.

This high-energy fundraiser will also see the stage filled with celebrated performers from Eva Reign, star of Amazon Prime's 'Anything's Possible,' who alongside NYC drag artist Marti Gould Cummings and Monét X Change will be the host for the day to Junior Mintt, Nicky O, Dahlia Sin, Thee Suburbia, Jason Rodriguez, Bhawk Snipes, and dance-fitness studios Forward Space and Dance Church.

New York's top culinary offerings will also be onsite to provide food for the dancers with chefs including Ursula's Eric See, Bill Clark, Tony Ortiz, Greg Rales from Red Gate Bakery, Woldy Kusina, Andy Baraghani, Nasim Lahbichi, Will Coleman, Grossy Pelosy and Jeremy Soloman from Agi's Counter.

All-the-while having helped to maintain the AFC meals program which serves more than 400,000 hot and healthy meals to its clients across 17 NYC housing sites and a 24-hour drop-in center located in Harlem.

Sunday's event coincides with the annual 'Trans Day of Remembrance,' which honors the lives of trans people taken from the world due to anti-transgender violence.

"Throughout our history, LGBTQ+ people have built chosen families because so many of us have been denied family and acceptance, and sadly the same is true for the homeless young people in our care," said Alex Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. "The 'We Are Family Dance-A-Thon' pays honor to our roots, our chosen family, and serves to build community for our youth reminding them that they are not alone, that they are worthy of being cared for, and that they are worthy of all that family represents - acceptance, care, and love."

Participants can attend the the dance-a-thon to raise money by attending in person or virtually. Those wanting to get involved can sign up here.

