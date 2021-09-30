New York City honors tennis legend Althea Gibson with street renaming

Shirleen Allicot reports a section of West 143rd Street will now be known as Althea Gibson Way.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City is honoring tennis legend Althea Gibson with a street renaming on what would be her 95th birthday.

Gibson was honored with a ceremony on Thursday.

West 143rd Street between Malcom X and Adam Clayton Powell Junior boulevards will now be known as Althea Gibson way.

That is where she grew up as a young girl.

Gibson broke the color barrier when she played at the U.S. Open Championship in Forest Hills in 1950.

She became the first African American tennis player to play there and at Wimbledon and went on to make history as the first Black player to win a major title at the French Championship.

