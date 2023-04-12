Manhattan DA receives new suspicious white powder envelope: police sources

The NYPD responded to a new threatening letter containing white powder sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday.

The DA's office later said the substance was non hazardous

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department responded to a new threatening letter sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The sources told ABC News the letter contained a white powder and was discovered just after 3 p.m. in the basement mailroom at 80 Centre Street. The DA's office later said the NYPD determined that the powder was nonhazardous.

"We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for their quick response," a spokesperson for Bragg said.

There were no reports of injuries or sickness.

This is at least the second time Bragg has received a letter containing a suspicious white powder since former President Donald Trump started writing on social media about his impending indictment.

Bragg has been receiving additional security protection.

His lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the office has received more than a thousand threatening or harassing calls and emails. Bragg himself has received "multiple" death threats since Trump's indictment, police sources told ABC News.

