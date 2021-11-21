Amazon worker struck and killed near Staten Island fulfillment center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.

BLOOMFIELD, Staten Island (WABC) -- A worker at an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Staten Island was struck by a car and killed near the facility late Saturday night.According to a preliminary police investigation, the 24-year-old woman was attempting to cross 5th Street in the Bloomfield section when she was struck by a Honda Accord.The victim, who is from Washington Heights, was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.It's not clear whether she was arriving at or leaving work.Police said the 19-year-old female driver, who remained at the scene, did not have a license.Eyewitnesses told police that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.The investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests or summonses at this time.It is unclear what the driver was doing in the area or if she is also an Amazon employee.A spokesperson with Amazon released the following statement:"Our deepest sympathies are with our employee's family and loved ones during this tragic time, and we'll continue to support authorities throughout the investigation."----------