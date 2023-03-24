FDNY holding hearing on proposed ambulance rate hike in New York City

The FDNY is holding a public hearing on the proposal to raise the price to take an ambulance in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New Yorkers will have a chance to voice their opinions on a proposal to raise the price of ambulances by more than 50%.

The FDNY has scheduled an online public hearing for Friday.

Last month, the department proposed to raise the cost of a ride that is called through 911 from $900 to nearly $1,400.

There would also be in an increase in charges per mile to the hospital from $15 to $20.

The FDNY says it's due to inflation, and pay bumps for EMS workers.

The FDNY handles about 70 percent of the city's hospital transports.

Costs for advanced life support emergency transports, which require more highly-trained paramedics, could see similar increases.

The last price increase was in 2021, when the price for an ambulance ride ticked up 16% from $775 to $900.

Final decisions about this proposal will be made in late March. If the ambulance price hike is approved, the change would go into effect in the spring.

