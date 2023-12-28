American Airlines flight from LAX to London makes wild landing at Heathrow Airport

American Airlines flight 134 from LAX to Heathrow Airport tipped and bucked in a cross-wind as the crew struggled to safely land in London.

American Airlines flight 134 from LAX to Heathrow Airport tipped and bucked in a cross-wind as the crew struggled to safely land in London.

American Airlines flight 134 from LAX to Heathrow Airport tipped and bucked in a cross-wind as the crew struggled to safely land in London.

American Airlines flight 134 from LAX to Heathrow Airport tipped and bucked in a cross-wind as the crew struggled to safely land in London.

LONDON -- An American Airlines flight was seen drifting, dipping and bouncing as its crew struggled to make a safe landing at Heathrow International Airport in London Wednesday morning.

American Airlines flight 134 from LAX to Heathrow was hit with a strong cross wind at about 11:40 a.m. local time as it tried to make a safe landing on the runway. The plane can be seen bucking and tipping, before eventually coming to a safe stop.

An American Airlines flight was seen drifting, dipping and bouncing as its crew struggled to make a safe landing at Heathrow International Airport in London Wednesday morning.

Storms and high winds caused problems across Europe in the week before the Christmas holiday.

Last Thursday, high winds grounded flights in parts of the United Kingdom, suspended train services and stopped Scottish ferries. British Airways said air traffic restrictions put in place because of the storm continued to affect flights between Britain and the rest of Europe on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.