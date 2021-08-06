american idol

'American Idol' auditions for Tri-State residents start this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Attention Tri-State singers -- here's your chance to try to become an "American Idol" contestant!

Virtual auditions for "Idol Across America" officially kick off on Friday.

If you Live in New York, Connecticut or New Jersey, auditions will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8.

If you can't make if this weekend, there will also be an open call for the East Coast on Sept. 13 or a nationwide open call on Sept. 21.

This is the second year Idol has offered virtual auditions amid the COVID pandemic.



There are two ways to audition this year. You can sign up to perform in front of a producer and hopefully win a spot before the judges. Or, you can submit a video audition online.

Last season's first-ever "Idol Across America" virtual auditions successfully kicked off many hopeful's "American Idol" journeys -- including ABC's season-four winner, Chayce Beckham.

Idol is welcoming back music legends, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America's next singing sensation for a fifth season on ABC, while celebrating the franchise's historic 20th season overall.

Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition.

Click here to sign up for a virtual audition or submit your video to "American Idol."

