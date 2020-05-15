american idol

2 New Yorkers seek to become the next 'American Idol'

By Bob Monek, Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York -- Sunday's 'American Idol' finale will feature two New Yorkers, Just Sam and Julia Gargano, hoping to land a spot in the top 5 and a shot at becoming the next Idol!

Each of the final 7 performed two songs on Sunday night - one Disney song and one dedicated to a mother figure in their lives.

Don't miss the "American Idol" finale on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC 7!

Just Sam, a 20-year-old from New York City, sang for her grandmother last week.



Since middle school, she's been singing in the subway. Filmmakers Joe Penney and Ladan Osmon followed her life on the subway for a documentary titled 'Sam Underground.'

Just Sam spent time in the New York City foster care system before being officially adopted by her grandmother.

Moments after 'Idol' begins on Sunday night, two contestants will be eliminated. Just Sam admits that makes her a little nervous.

"I mean I guess it's just the nerves that comes with all of this. So, we gotta deal with it, but it's scary, for sure," she said.

The other New Yorker is Julia Gargano, who received a big bear hug from Katy Perry when this journey started with a prediction of a top 5 finish on 'American Idol' and she's almost there!

EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon talked to New York's Just Sam ahead of Sunday's American Idol



Gargano is a 22-year-old Staten Island native studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.

She heard nothing but raves from the panel after her recent performance of "New York State of Mind" - also the song that she says she loved performing the most.



Gargano has welcomed millions of viewers across the country to the Westerly neighborhood of Staten Island, where her home set gets more elaborate with every passing week!

She showed us the props she's collected.

"We added this 'I Love New York' sticker, and then we have all these nice pictures of New York. We're like 'let's just make it as New York as we possibly can,'" she said.

Gargano has been writing songs and recording since a very young age, becoming a regular performer at the Bitter End in New York City since she was 13.

Not only will the new Idol be crowned, but expect some big performances on Sunday night.

Mom-to-be Katy Perry debuts her new single "Daisies." Luke Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita." And something that people have been talking about for weeks wondering if it could happen -- Lionel Richie will make history again by performing "We Are The World."

Don't miss the "American Idol" finale on Sunday, May 17, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC 7!

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentharlementertainmentabc primetimelionel richieabc7ny instagramryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryansandy kenyonamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' finale to feature 'We Are the World' performance
'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
'American Idol' judge Luke Bryan surprises nurse on GMA
'American Idol' judge virtually surprises LI doctor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
Show More
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
CT businesses prepare for phased reopening on May 20
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
3-year-old girl recovers from syndrome linked to COVID-19
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
More TOP STORIES News