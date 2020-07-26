Man arrested, another sought after shots fired outside Manhasset mall

By Jeremy Murn
MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are now looking for a second suspect after a Queens man was arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of a mall on Long Island Saturday.

According to Nassau County Gang Investigations Squad Detectives, 22-year-old Yuri Oluh got into a verbal argument with an unknown Black man around 1:15 p.m. outside the Americana Manhasset.

Police say the dispute escalated and the second suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Oluh.

Oluh was not struck and he fled the scene, police said.

Officers later located Oluh near the intersection of Searingtown Road and Northern Blvd.

He was found to be in possession of a loaded silver handgun and was arrested.

Oluh is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
He will be arraigned on July 26 in Mineola.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

