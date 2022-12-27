Travel Nightmare: Amtrak passengers left stranded for hours at Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- At Moynihan Train Hall on Monday night, duffel bags turned into mattresses for achy backs and suitcases served as chairs for tired legs. A line of frustration snaked through the main concourse - with some Amtrak passengers delayed at least nine hours.

Some passengers had been waiting since 11 a.m., saying there has been a lack of communication. Then, hours after the delays had piled up, an announcement came over the speaker system that a pipe had burst.

"I was supposed to be at my destination at 1:20 - they said that at 1 p.m., so Amtrak, figure it out, please," said Tim Feet.

"It really is insane. It's poor management and Amtrak should be sued by all of us, but we're not powerful enough to do that. It really is obscene," said Rosie Haran.

Through a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, Amtrak did provide updates about 'unforeseen track work,' then one about 'late arrival of inbound equipment.'

Amtrak then tweeted that they were operating approximately six hours and 50 minutes late.

"Communication was not very good. They put different information on the board, so a little confusing," Guierremo Surraco.

Passengers say a line formed about 5 p.m. Monday, but there was some confusion about what the line was for.

"I don't even know if I'm going to get on the train I'm supposed to get on, it might fill up," said Nick Fera, "Mine's a 3:15 train - they didn't even call that one and they're all on the same line, I don't know why but I'm standing on line anyway."

