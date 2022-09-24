Amy Cooper, woman who lost job for calling 911 on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit

Amy Cooper sued her former employer, Franklin Templeton, claiming she was illegally terminated without an internal investigation.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The white woman who was fired from her job for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park has lost her discrimination lawsuit.

Amy Cooper sued her former employer, Franklin Templeton, claiming she was illegally terminated without an internal investigation.

She says the investment firm also made defamatory statements against her on social media.

The judge ruled that the act of watching a video of the incident and discussing Cooper's conduct was basically an 'internal review.'

The judge said the firm's accusation of bigotry is a protected statement of opinion.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.