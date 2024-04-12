Orthodox Jewish man stabbed multiple times at his front door in New City, Rockland County

Phil Taitt reports on the stabbing from Rockland County.

Phil Taitt reports on the stabbing from Rockland County.

Phil Taitt reports on the stabbing from Rockland County.

Phil Taitt reports on the stabbing from Rockland County.

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- An Orthodox Jewish man is recovering in the hospital Friday morning, after being the victim of a grizzly stabbing on his front doorstep.

The man opened his door in New City in Rockland County around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and was stabbed multiple times.

It's still unclear if this was a random or targeted attack.

An active investigation is underway at 23 Trailside Place which could be seen lined with police tape.

The home sits in a predominantly Orthodox community in the Town of Ramapo.

Police officers were on the scene shortly after the stabbing trying to figure out how and why this all happened.

K-9s were brought in to comb through the area as they searched for a suspect.

The victim was rushed to Westchester County Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. His condition is not yet known.

Eyewitness News has learned that a person has been detained, but it's unclear if they were involved.

If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to call Ramapo Police.

Anthony Carlo has the latest on the suspect and the search for him.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.