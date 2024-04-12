Orthodox Jewish man stabbed multiple times at his front door in New City, Rockland County

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- An Orthodox Jewish man is recovering in the hospital Friday morning, after being the victim of a grizzly stabbing on his front doorstep.
The man opened his door in New City in Rockland County around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and was stabbed multiple times.
It's still unclear if this was a random or targeted attack.
An active investigation is underway at 23 Trailside Place which could be seen lined with police tape.
The home sits in a predominantly Orthodox community in the Town of Ramapo.
Police officers were on the scene shortly after the stabbing trying to figure out how and why this all happened.
K-9s were brought in to comb through the area as they searched for a suspect.
The victim was rushed to Westchester County Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. His condition is not yet known.
Eyewitness News has learned that a person has been detained, but it's unclear if they were involved.
If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to call Ramapo Police.
