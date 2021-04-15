New video triggers backlash to Andrew Yang's candidacy for NYC mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9688874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andrew Yang is speaking out on where he stands on some of the biggest issues that New York City is facing amid the COVID pandemic.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the race for the 110th mayor of New York City heats up, there is new criticism coming to light of frontrunner Andrew Yang.A video hit Twitter Thursday morning that shows an unidentified man use the B-word to describe women and Yang laughs in response."You don't use that word and absolutely you do not get to engage in that behavior, it is not funny, we do not laugh, we do not turn our backs and walk away," candidate Maya Wiley said.Wiley called the video outrageous.A small group of progressive elected women, including State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Nily Rozic, Carmen De La Rosa, and Catalina Cruz, released the following statement:"We need a mayor who's going to stand up and say no, heck no," Wiley said.On the campaign trail, Yang has come across as an affable, nice guy. His campaign released said, "The video simply reflects a quick awkward moment... when Yang was trying to be nice to someone on the subway he didn't know."Yang tried to explain on Thursday."I think most New Yorkers know that I try to be friendly to people, and in this case someone wanted a video and I thought I'd be friendly... he said something that was plainly inappropriate that I didn't find funny at all and so I walked away," Yang said.It's far too early to see if this small video clip will have a lasting impact in the campaign.It's already been removed from Twitter.