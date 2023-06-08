Angel Ortiz, who collaborated with '80s artist Keith Haring, now has a one-man show 'Ode 2 NYC' in SoHo, Manhattan.

Keith Haring collaborator, Angel Ortiz, back in the spotlight with one-man show 3 decades later

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The downtown art scene in the '80s was legendary, especially when it came to the work of Ketih Haring.

Even 30 years after his death, Haring's art is everywhere. His familiar figures, crawling babies, barking dogs, and dancing figures are on everything from coffee mugs and clothing.

Haring's legacy carries on not only in his merchandising, but also in his philosophy.

Ortiz became famous on the Lower East Side through tagging.

"I would walk everywhere, you know and just write my name everywhere," he said.

'L.A.' was his signature, for 'Little Angel.'

Haring discovered Ortiz, only 14 a time, and together they created an outfit for an up-and-coming artist: Madonna.

But when Haring died of complications from AIDS at 31, Ortiz lost more than a collaborator.

"When people look at my paintings, they think of Keith Haring. It's not Keith Haring. It's me," he said. "I was the one who taught him all the lines and everything... It makes me feel (like) the art world has been wrong!"

The art world was wrong, and according to Ortiz, prejudicial.

"I don't think they want a real Puerto Rican up there on the top," Ortiz said.

But three decades later, Ortiz is finally back in the spotlight. His one-man show 'ODE 2 NYC' is running at Chase Contemporary through June 18.

ABC 7 New York is your home for the 66th National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Special coverage begins at noon on Sunday, June 11. WABC-TV is proud to be a broadcast partner of the parade.

ALSO READ | Billy Joel to end record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.