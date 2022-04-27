Alleged prostitute sentenced to 30 years in 4 men's overdose deaths, including celebrity chef

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An alleged Queens prostitute was sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally drugging four people in 2019, including a well-known celebrity chef.

Angelina Barini, 43, pleaded guilty last year to charges she distributed fentanyl to multiple men and the "date rape" drug GBL in a scheme to rob them.

Cipriani Dolci Chef Andrea Zameroni's body was found wrapped in bed linens and stuffed in a garbage can in a motel in Queens in August 2019.

"The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars. She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them. The defendant's substantial prison sentence is warranted by her shocking disregard for human life," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "Hopefully, today's sentence will bring some solace to the victims' families and serve as a warning to future perpetrators that there are significant consequences to these horrific crimes."



"For the immense harm her illegal narcotics peddling caused several victims, Angela Barini today will be sent to prison," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "This sentence underscores the NYPD's commitment, along with all of our law enforcement partners and the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, to never stop working to protect lives and ensure justice."

