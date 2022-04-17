NYC clothing store flooded, merchandise damaged after fire alarm sets off sprinklers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11756654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Forest Hills.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A branch of Anthropologie clothing and home goods store flooded on Saturday night in Manhattan after a fire alarm set off the sprinklers.A passerby noticed the merchandise at the store on 195 Broadway in the Financial District getting drenched and water was pouring out onto the sidewalk in front of the store.It is not clear what set off the alarm.It happened while the store was still open, although it is not clear if any customers were inside.The FDNY says no one was injured and the alarm was reset.There is no word on how much merchandise was damaged.----------