Man hurled slurs, shoved Asian woman to ground in Midtown Manhattan

Man wanted in anti-Asian attack in Midtown

MIDTOWN -- The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating an alleged assault against an Asian woman in Midtown.

Police say the man is suspected of punching a 63-year-old victim in the face and shoving her to the ground early Sunday evening on West 54th Street.

Surveillance video was released of the man police say they are looking for.

The attacker also allegedly made anti-Asian statements.

The victim said she had back pain but refused medical attention.



The man then fled southbound on Broadway on a bicycle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

