3 swastikas discovered in Nassau County public park bathroom

SEAFORD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Public restrooms have a reputation for being dirty, but on Saturday, a different kind of "garbage" was discovered in the bathroom stalls of a Nassau County park.

Three swastikas were found, etched inside bathroom stalls at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Police are still searching for the vandals responsible for the anti-Semitic symbols.

New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan, who was born into a Jewish family, released a statement on the incident.

"I'm horrified by the latest discovery of anti-Semitic vandalism on Long Island, and I'm disgusted that once again it was found in a public park where children and families should be able to enjoy themselves without being confronted by vile displays of hatred," Kaplan said. "We deserve to live in communities free from this garbage."

She called for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to increase monitoring of county facilities for hateful graffiti and vandalism.

"At a time when anti-Semitism and extremist-fueled hatred is on the rise across our country and in our own community, we all need to stand up and reject anti-Semitism and hate whenever it rears its ugly head," Kaplan said.

Once the swastikas were found, they were reported to the office of Senator John Brooks, who in turn, notified police.

"Countless studies show that a proactive and quick response to address vandalism and graffiti dramatically reduces repeat offenses, and our county government needs to do a better job at keeping this filth out of our community," Kaplan said.

Members of the public who have information are urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477).

