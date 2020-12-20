Swastika, other graffiti found spray-painted on side of Brooklyn yeshiva; police searching for 2 suspects

A camera captured the suspects in the act last Sunday afternoon at the Mesilas Bais Yaakov High School in South Slope.
Police say in addition to the swastika, they spray-painted the words 'Ace and Rico.'
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
One of the suspects is described as a 5'10" man with a medium complexion, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a backpack.
The second suspect is described as a 5'10" man with a dark complexion weighing 250 pounds with a large build and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava face mask, a black shirt, a button-down jacket, blue jeans, brown sneakers, and a satchel bag.
