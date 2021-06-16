Mount Vernon officer charged in high-speed crash that killed motorcyclist

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- An off-duty Mount Vernon police officer surrendered Wednesday to face charges he was driving more than twice the legal speed limit when he was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist last year.

Antoine Henrys, a 38-year-old Mount Vernon resident and eight-year member of the force, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless driving.

As a result of the crash, 52-year-old John Osario, of White Plains, died at the scene on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon on September 25, 2020.

According to the investigation conducted by the Westchester County police, Henrys was traveling northbound on the parkway at 129 miles per hour in a 50-miles-per-hour zone seconds before hitting the rear of a second vehicle.

The impact caused the second vehicle to lose control and move into the motorcyclist's lane, striking the motorcycle and causing Osario to be thrown into the southbound lanes of the parkway, where he was struck by multiple vehicles.

"Antoine Henrys' dangerous driving showed a total disregard for the safety of other drivers and ultimately led to the death of John Osario," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. "Westchester drivers need to know that we will aggressively pursue this kind of behavior as we work to keep our roadways safe for all."

The case is before Judge David Zuckerman in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney and Deputy Chief of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau Dan Flecha.

