Firefighters battle apartment fire in Soundview, the Bronx that left 6 injured

Officials say flames broke out at around 10 p.m. in the building located on Boynton Avenue.

Officials say flames broke out at around 10 p.m. in the building located on Boynton Avenue.

Officials say flames broke out at around 10 p.m. in the building located on Boynton Avenue.

Officials say flames broke out at around 10 p.m. in the building located on Boynton Avenue.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Six people suffered minor injuries after a fire burned through a Bronx apartment building on Monday night.

Officials say flames broke out at around 10 p.m. in the building located on Boynton Avenue.

It took several hours for crews to get the three-alarm fire under control.

Authorities say the fire was found on the second floor and grew to the upper floors of the four-story building.

ALSO READ | 2 works stolen by Nazis during Holocaust returned to family of Jewish art collector

Three residents and three firefighters were checked out for minor injuries.

Approximately 13 residents were left homeless and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.