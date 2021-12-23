1 hurt in Prospect Heights apartment fire

It happened on Eastern Parkway in the Prospect Heights section just after 5 a.m.
The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene and Citizen App captured video of the flames.
The condition of the injured person is not yet known.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
