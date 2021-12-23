1 hurt in Prospect Heights apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was injured when a fire broke out inside their Brooklyn apartment building on Thursday morning.It happened on Eastern Parkway in the Prospect Heights section just after 5 a.m.The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building.Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.Newscopter 7 was over the scene and Citizen App captured video of the flames.The condition of the injured person is not yet known.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------