1 hurt in Prospect Heights apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
1 person injured in Prospect Heights fire

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was injured when a fire broke out inside their Brooklyn apartment building on Thursday morning.

It happened on Eastern Parkway in the Prospect Heights section just after 5 a.m.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The condition of the injured person is not yet known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

