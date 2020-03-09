Police: Woman facing charges for deadly Connecticut apartment fire

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman is accused of starting a fire at a five-story apartment building that left one man dead and dozens of residents injured, police said.
Destiny Waite, 28, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree arson and first degree assault.
The blaze was reported at a five-story apartment building in Hartford around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, fire Chief James Errickson said.
Authorities identified the man who died as Jerome Kyser, 50, who lived in the building.
Mayor Luke Bronin's office said 31 residents were treated at a hospital and more than 60 families were displaced.
The city's Health and Human Services agency opened a temporary shelter and is helping the families find other housing
Waite was in custody on $900,000 bail.
