Apartment fire leaves 4 firefighters injured on Staten Island

ROSEBANK, Staten Island (WABC) -- Fire burned through an apartment building in the Rosebank section of Staten Island.

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over Narrows Road North as flames and heavy smoke poured from a third floor apartment.



Four firefighters were hurt, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

That person was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

