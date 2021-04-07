Apartment fire leaves 4 firefighters injured on Staten Island

The blaze broke out before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
NewsCopter 7 was over Narrows Road North as flames and heavy smoke poured from a third floor apartment.
Four firefighters were hurt, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
That person was taken to Staten Island University Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
