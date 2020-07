EMBED >More News Videos NJ Burkett reports shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.

MAINE (WABC) -- Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of woman due to an apparent shark attack off the coast of Harpswell Monday afternoon.Maine officials say an eye witness reported that a woman was swimming off the shore neat White Sails Lane when she was injured from what appeared to be a shark attack.No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.