Emmy-nominated stars Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson wow in 'Appropriate' on Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- They have each been nominated for Emmy awards recognizing their work on television, but now Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning are on Broadway in the family drama "Appropriate." Their co-star is Corey Stoll who has a long list of television and movie credits, but all are getting rave reviews in this new stage production.

The title of the play is ironic given that the main characters are often inappropriate, but that is what has earned this production by Second Stage big approval from the New York Times and other critics.

One reviewer even called Sarah Paulson's character, who joins her brothers in their dad's Arkansas home after his death, a monster.

"The family is really the perennial theme. That's what American drama has done best, and I'm just trying to get to contribute in a small way to the lineage of greats," said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the playwright.

The stars themselves are nothing like the toxic characters they play.

Each of the actors is down to earth despite their considerable successes.

Fanning lived up to her title as "The Great." Stoll was seen by millions in "Billions." Paulson told an "American Crime Story" and has been so busy on screen this marks her first Broadway play in more than a dozen years.

"I do feel that there is a different muscle required to do a play," said Paulson.

A different muscle that Fanning is exercising for the first time. Even though Fanning has been acting professionally since she was a child, this show marks her Broadway debut.

"You can't say 'cut'! Whatever happens on the stage once the curtain opens, that's what's happening," said Fanning.

The chance to see the big stars who are also great actors live and in person, in a play by an author in his prime who has a lot to say, only lasts through March 3rd.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.