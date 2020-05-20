Coronavirus

Memorial Day 2020: What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?

Beaches are closed in NYC, but New York, New Jersey and Connecticut beaches are open with restrictions

A 'no swimming' flag blows in the wind on the beach at Seaside Heights, N.J., on Friday, May 15, 2020, the first day it opened during the coronavirus outbreak. (Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but during the coronavirus pandemic, life at the beach in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be somewhat different this year.

New York City residents hoping to take a dip in the waters of Rockaway Beach, Coney Island or Orchard Beach must wait. Beaches are closed as the season starts.

Other places in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have established social distancing requirements, limited capacity or even limited access to residents.

Below is the state of beaches as we know it. Check back as we will update as new information becomes available.



New York City

Beaches are closed.

New York state

State run beaches in New York will be open from Memorial Day Weekend with restrictions in place to ensure social distancing.

Some Long Island beaches including Long Beach and Nickerson Beach are restricting access to residents only.

Jones Beach and Robert Jones Beach will close their gates once capacity reaches 50 percent.

New Jersey

Many Jersey Shore beaches are open with social distancing restrictions. Some beaches, including Seaside Heights, are open for limited activities such as walking and surf fishing, but swimming and other activities are prohibited.

Connecticut

Beaches in Connecticut will be open with social distancing restrictions.

