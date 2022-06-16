Funeral today for off-duty NYPD officer murdered inside Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Family, friends and fellow officers will gather in Upper Manhattan today to say goodbye to an NYPD officer who investigators say was stabbed to death by her estranged husband in the Bronx.

A viewing for Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by her funeral this afternoon.

The community came together Wednesday night outside the 31-year-old officer's home to remember her.

It was Monday when she was found stabbed several times during an apparent domestic dispute.

Her estranged husband and the father of her 3-year-old girl, 33-year-old Argenis Baez, later turned himself in.

He's now charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.



At Wednesday night's vigil, Officer Reyes-Gomez was remembered as someone who bravely protected the public at work - but at home, she was clearly in danger.

"What happens sometimes is folks forget behind that shield on the chest, even though we look strong, even though we live in your neighborhood and patrol your neighborhood, we are part of the community," said PBA President Pat Lynch. "And the things and the violence and the sorrow that affects you in your home, affects us in ours."

Officer Reyes-Gomez was assigned to patrol the subway and recently commended for saving a man from an overdose.

