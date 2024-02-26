Police seek 3 suspects who robbed man at gunpoint inside East Elmhurst home

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Three armed suspects broke into a Queens home early Monday morning and robbed a man at gunpoint.

The suspects arrived at the home on Ditmars Boulevard at around 2 a.m.

Officials say the armed trio met the victim outside the home and forced him inside at gunpoint.

It is unclear how long the suspects may have been inside the home for, but they left with their hands full.

Kemberly Richardson has more.

Authorities say the suspects stole cash and a safe before fleeing in a silver four-door vehicle that may have been an Audi.

One of the suspects is said to have been wearing gray sweatpants.

No arrests have been made. An active investigation is underway.

