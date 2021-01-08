Armed patient barricaded inside Upper East Side hospital, police say

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An armed man has barricaded himself inside a hospital on the Upper East Side Thursday night, according to police.

A source tells Eyewitness News that the man is patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's.

They say he is holed up in a bathroom at what the hospital calls its urgent care center.

Authorities say the man is armed but has not taken any hostages.

The emergency service unit has been on the scene since 9:24 p.m.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect a large police presence.


This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

