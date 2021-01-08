Armed patient barricaded inside Upper East Side hospital, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9429541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eight protesters were arrested at Trump Tower Wednesday night, as NYPD officers were advised to be on alert for potential unrest.

🚨 ADVISORY: There is an active police investigation occurring inside Sloan Kettering Hospital located at 425 E 67 Street.



Please avoid the area & expect a large police presence. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vyf0oWEtdt — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 8, 2021

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An armed man has barricaded himself inside a hospital on the Upper East Side Thursday night, according to police.A source tells Eyewitness News that the man is patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's.They say he is holed up in a bathroom at what the hospital calls its urgent care center.Authorities say the man is armed but has not taken any hostages.The emergency service unit has been on the scene since 9:24 p.m.Police are asking people to avoid the area and to expect a large police presence.----------