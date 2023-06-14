Army veteran named Honorary Marshal of NYC Veterans Day Parade

An army veteran was named the honorary Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In honor of the U.S. Army's 248th birthday on Wednesday, a special veteran was named an Honorary Marshal for the 2023 New York City Veterans Day Parade.

With deployments to both Afghanistan and Iraq, Elana Duffy received the Purple Heart after losing part of her leg to an explosive blast in Iraq.

Since her retirement from service, she has been actively engaged in serving her fellow veterans.

"There's a life afterwards, there's a life after injury, there's a life after service and there's still so much that we can all contribute," Duffy said.

Duffy was selected to represent not only women in the Army, but as an ambassador for its enlisted personnel.

As a wounded veteran with multiple injuries, Duffy has experienced first-hand the physical and mental challenges faced by many veterans.

Duffy will support previously announced Grand Marshal General Mike Linnington in leading the Parade's honorary committee.

The New York Veterans Day Parade is the nation's largest commemoration of service event. The Army is this year's featured service.

