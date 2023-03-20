Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington named Grand Marshal of 2023 NY Veteran's Day Parade

Wounded Warrior Project CEO and Retired US Army Lieutenant General Mike Linnington was named the Grand Marshal of the New York Veteran's Day Parade.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Wounded Warrior Project CEO and Retired US Army Lieutenant General Mike Linnington was named the Grand Marshal of the 2023 New York Veteran's Day Parade.

The announcement was made in a special ceremony right on the flight deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum alongside veterans from all eras and branches of the service.

Dignitaries including New York City Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner James Hendon and UWVC President and Executive Director, US Marine Corps veteran Mark Otto, were in attendance.

The United War Veterans Council named Linnington as the Grand Marshal to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the War in Iraq.

During the initial advance into Iraq, then-Colonel Linnington commanded a brigade of the famed 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) - the "Screaming Eagles."

Over the course of his 35-year Army career, he held a wide range of key command and staff positions worldwide.

He is airborne, air assault, and ranger qualified and has received numerous awards and decorations.

Since retiring from the military, he has dedicated himself to honoring and serving America's veterans.

As the Grand Marshal of this year's Parade, LTG Linnington will lead over 20,000 marchers up Fifth Avenue on November 11, 2023.

The New York Veteran's Day Parade is the nation's largest commemoration of service event. The Army is this year's featured service.

