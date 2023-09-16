Police arrested a 23-year-old in connection to the August fatal shooting at an illegal party in Valley Stream.

Third arrest made after deadly shooting at illegal party in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A third arrest has been made on Long Island in connection to the fatal shooting at an illegal party in Valley Stream.

Kenny Greene, 23, was arrested Friday on second-degree conspiracy charges.

The arrest comes after Isaiah Gonzalez and Kyle Matthews, both ages 21, were arrested earlier this month.

Both Gonzalez and Matthews are charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the incident.

Police said they knew who they were looking for based on multiple surveillance videos.

The shooting, which occurred on Aug. 21 at 85 Ocean Avenue, sent dozens of people running for their lives.

DeAndre Carter, a 20-year-old man from Brooklyn, was shot in the chest and killed and three children were wounded in the gunfire.

A 12-year-old boy standing in the doorway was shot in the left upper shoulder after a bullet went in and came out of his back.

Two other boys, both 17 and both from Elmont, were also struck. One was hit in the rear of his leg and the other in his knee.

The shooting is believed to be gang related and police say Matthews, who has several prior arrests, should have been behind bars.

"This individual should have been in jail, this senseless murder would not have happened, and the other three victims that were shot and wounded because this bad guy was still on the streets, that's what we have got to stop," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder after the shooting.

Gonzalez had an outstanding Nassau County bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance from May 3, 2021.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video shows workers fighting off thieves during deli robbery

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.