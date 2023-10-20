Anthony Johnson reports after a driver of an SUV struck an 11-year-old boy in a crosswalk before driving off in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Man arrested after 11-year-old boy struck by SUV before driving off in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man after an 11-year-old boy was struck by an SUV at a crosswalk before driving off in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Julio Seoane-Alamo was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash and charged with assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim was crossing Hudson Avenue at 76th Street on his way to school just after 8:15 a.m. when the driver ran a stop sign and hit him.

Video in the media player above is from a previous report.

"The fact that the car never stopped at all really angered me, and at this point I really want to find out who the driver is," the 11-year-old's father Kevin Bencosme said.

Video of the crash shows the boy being thrown to the ground, but he quickly gets back up and retrieves his phone that was knocked out of his hand.

He then lumbers to the corner and leans over, obviously in pain from the impact of the collision.

The driver of the Ford Explorer with New Jersey license plates kept on driving north on Hudson Avenue.

A woman who was pushing a stroller witnessed the crash and comforted the victim.

A resident whose camera caught the accident says this is a bad corner and many motorists roll through without making a full stop.

"It's disturbing, just to say the least," resident Alexander Cuervo said. "An adult hit somebody and didn't even slow down."

Fortunately, the victim is said to be doing ok physically.

ALSO READ | Teen killed after fainting onto Queens subway tracks, fatally struck by train

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.