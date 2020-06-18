Video allegedly shows arsonist setting fires in West Brighton

WEST BRIGHTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video allegedly shows an arson suspect setting fire in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building.He's accused of doing it twice within the span of a week.The 38-year-old man was arrested after police say he started the fires in the 24-story building on West 5th Street in West Brighton.The first was set last Thursday, and investigators say the man did the same thing four days later.Three people, including one firefighter suffered minor injuries.