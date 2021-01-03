death investigation

North Carolina soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Army officials are investigating after a 19-year-old North Carolina native stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas was found dead in her barracks on New Year's Eve.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, N.C. was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by the fort's Department of Emergency Services, according to a press release statement. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to army officials, Graham just arrived at Fort Bliss in Dec. 2019 after finishing Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and Advanced Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She was assigned to I-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

Graham was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the Army in July 2019 from Charlotte. Fort Bliss was her first station.

"The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate," said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, the brigade's commander. "Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this Battalion," he said in a statement. "Her loss is felt not just in our formations but across the Army. We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies."

Her awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
