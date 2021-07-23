25-year-old woman facing charges for allegedly assaulting 4 Asian victims in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10902000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.Maricia Bell was taken into custody Thursday and will be charged with four counts of assault as a hate crime.She was picked up at a grocery store on Parsons Boulevard after she was identified by an employer.Police described the four incidents she is suspected in:-On March 23, at 8:55 a.m., at 71-43 Kissena Blvd, the suspect looked at the victim, asked, "why are you looking at me?" and then punched the 23-year-old Asian male in the face causing minor scratches.-On June 16, at 6:14 p.m., inside a grocery store located at 70-63 Parsons Blvd, the suspect approached a 34-year-old Asian woman, asked her, "why are you looking at me?" then punched her in the back of the head with a closed fit.-On July 11, at 10 p.m., at the corner of 72nd Avenue and Parsons Blvd, the suspect approached a 73-year-old Asian woman in a parking lot and punched her in the cheek causing pain and swelling.-On July 21, at 7:30 a.m., the suspect approached a 75-year-old Asian woman collecting cans from behind, and struck her in the back of the head with an unknown object.Bell has five priors -- one of which includes a hate crime charge.----------