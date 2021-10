Same suspect arrested in 3 hate crime attacks on Asian New Yorkers

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police made an arrest Wednesday after an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn, and they say the same suspect is responsible for at least two other hate crime attacks.Authorities say the suspect approached a 32-year-old woman who was walking on Kings Highway on March 22.He reportedly grabbed her and pulled her hair, causing her head and neck pain.The man let go of the victim and walked away, but police say no words were exchanged during the attack and he didn't steal anything.The victim did not seek medical attention.Joseph Russo, 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault as a hate crime and harassment as a hate crime.Russo is also facing charges in connection to two other attacks in Brooklyn.In one of those attacks, a 77-year-old victim was standing outside a supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.Russo accused of pushing him to the ground and walking off without saying a word.He is charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime in that case.And late Wednesday, police also charged Russo with assault as a hate crime and harassment in connection to a third attack, which took place on March 5.In that incident, Russo approached a 64-year-old Asian woman and shoved her to the ground.----------