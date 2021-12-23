Woman dies after 3 shot outside restaurant in Astoria, Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old woman has died after being shot along with another woman and a man outside a restaurant in the Astoria section of Queens.

The victims were struck outside the Steinway Street restaurant just before 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

-- A 27-year-old woman was shot in the torso and leg and critically injured.
-- A man was shot in the buttocks and arm.
-- And another woman was in a knee.

All three were rushed to the hospital in various conditions.

The 27-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.



The suspect is believed to have fled in a white BMW sedan across the RFK Triborough Bridge into the Bronx.

No arrests have been made.

