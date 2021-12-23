Woman dies after 3 shot outside restaurant in Astoria, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old woman has died after being shot along with another woman and a man outside a restaurant in the Astoria section of Queens.The victims were struck outside the Steinway Street restaurant just before 4:15 a.m. Thursday.-- A 27-year-old woman was shot in the torso and leg and critically injured.-- A man was shot in the buttocks and arm.-- And another woman was in a knee.All three were rushed to the hospital in various conditions.The 27-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.The suspect is believed to have fled in a white BMW sedan across the RFK Triborough Bridge into the Bronx.No arrests have been made.----------