Shocking video of gun battle outside building in Astoria, Queens

By Eyewitness News
NYPD releases video of shootout in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released new video of a gun battle between two men.

Police are looking for the men who opened fire in front of a building on 12th Street in Astoria, Queens.


It happened on July 28 at 6:40 p.m.

They exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire and then ran off from the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.



One of the men was spotted inside 41-03 10th Street shortly after the incident.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

