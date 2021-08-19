Shocking video of gun battle outside building in Astoria, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10959991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and father are facing charges after police say they left their baby in a locked car in the parking lot of a mall in Nassau County.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released new video of a gun battle between two men.Police are looking for the men who opened fire in front of a building on 12th Street in Astoria, Queens.It happened on July 28 at 6:40 p.m.They exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire and then ran off from the scene.There were no reports of injuries or property damage.One of the men was spotted inside 41-03 10th Street shortly after the incident.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------