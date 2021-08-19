Shocking video of gun battle outside building in Astoria, Queens

Police are looking for the men who opened fire in front of a building on 12th Street in Astoria, Queens.
It happened on July 28 at 6:40 p.m.
They exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire and then ran off from the scene.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage.
One of the men was spotted inside 41-03 10th Street shortly after the incident.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Parents charged after baby left in hot car outside mall on Long Island
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube