Barcode bracelets on asylum seekers arriving from Texas alarm officials

Janice Yu reports from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on the asylum seekers expected to arrive Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More buses filled with migrants from Texas were set to arrive in New York City Thursday a day after dozens arrived wearing bracelets with bar codes.

City officials said they had heard stories about the bracelets but hadn't seen them on migrants arriving in New York City until Wednesday.

According to the City, officials were alarmed when they discovered that nearly all 237 migrants were wearing the barcode bracelets.

Officials cut the bracelets off as soon as the migrants got off the buses at the Port Authority.

It's thought the barcodes were being used as tracking devices to try to keep asylum seekers from leaving the bus until they get here or to Washington, D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the bracelets are protocol when processing the migrants.

Meanwhile, Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams' spokesperson have been exchanging barbs on Twitter.

The Texas governor said the mayor should call on President Joe Biden to secure the border, while Adams' spokesperson said the Mayor is welcoming the migrants with open arms and that they deserve more than being used by a governor who only wants to get reelected.

"Too many people who are attempting to pursue the dream are living the nightmarish reality as they attempt to cross borders and come and participate in the dream. They are turned away by other states, but not here in New York, in New York City. We're the keeper of the dream," Adams said during a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday.

Adams' office said more than 6,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months.

