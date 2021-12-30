Nassau County hands out 20,000 free at-home COVID tests at drive-up event

County Executive Laura Curran was there to hand out the test kits to individuals and families via a drive-thru event at Mitchell Field in Uniondale.
There was such a huge demand for the at-home tests, the county started handing them out 90 minutes early due to the huge line of cars.
County Executive Curran also announced that the County has partnered with Northwell Health to offer COVID-19 PCR testing at Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.
"As Omicron continues to spread in our communities and residents continue to see their loved ones for the holidays, the County remains committed to offering reliable COVID-19 testing for residents so we can contain disease spread. Thank you to New York State for providing these test kits as well as the Nassau County Department of Health and Northwell Health for working to make sure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing and other critical health care services throughout this pandemic," Curran said.
"The distribution of at-home test kits provides a convenient resource to keep our communities safe, while alleviating long lines at clinics and doctors' offices," said Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein.
The Mitchel Field drive-thru at-home test kit distribution event was being held until 2 p.m.
The kits were provided by New York State.
Nassau County residents received up to three kits per car on a first come first serve basis, free of charge.
The County is also partnering with Northwell Health to expand PCR COVID-19 testing to County residents as the cold weather and holidays have brought a spike in COVID-19 positivity and testing demand.
The drive-thru COVID-19 test site will be available to all residents at no cost Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Appointments are required. To make an appointment please visit: https://www.northwell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/pcr-testing
