At least 15 displaced by fast-moving fire in Brooklyn building

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a fast-moving 2-alarm fire at a residential building in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

The blaze was reported at an unoccupied building on Covert Street just after 5:30 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the three-story wood structure.

The building is attached to other homes and officials say the fire spread to two other exposures.

No injuries were reported, but about 15 residents were displaced from the other two buildings impacted by the flames.

It is not yet known what started the fire.

