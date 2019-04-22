At least 30 LinkNYC kiosks vandalized in Manhattan

Have not seen a @LinkNYC vandalized this blatantly before. Both sides, on 14th between 7th & 8th pic.twitter.com/QOy5L1q187 — Dave Temkin (@dtemkin) April 22, 2019

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after more than two dozen LinkNYC kiosks were vandalized in Manhattan.A spokesperson with LinkNYC says at least 30 kiosks have been smashed in the West Village and Chelsea, leaving a trail of destruction along 6th and 8th avenues and across 14th Street.The first incident was reported April 19 at 15th Street and 5th Ave just after noon. A rock was used to smash the kiosk.Several of the screens remained black as of Monday morning, while a few others continued to display their standard programming.Security footage captured the person causing the damage and several good Samaritans called police to provide a suspect description.No arrests have been made, but a witness described the vandal as a white male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and was carrying an "I Love NY" bag.LinkNYC provides a way to access the internet, a public service that for some is their only way to get internet service. A company spokesperson released the following statement:----------