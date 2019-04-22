At least 30 LinkNYC kiosks vandalized in Manhattan

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after more than two dozen LinkNYC kiosks were vandalized in Manhattan.

A spokesperson with LinkNYC says at least 30 kiosks have been smashed in the West Village and Chelsea, leaving a trail of destruction along 6th and 8th avenues and across 14th Street.

The first incident was reported April 19 at 15th Street and 5th Ave just after noon. A rock was used to smash the kiosk.

Several of the screens remained black as of Monday morning, while a few others continued to display their standard programming.

Security footage captured the person causing the damage and several good Samaritans called police to provide a suspect description.

No arrests have been made, but a witness described the vandal as a white male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and was carrying an "I Love NY" bag.

LinkNYC provides a way to access the internet, a public service that for some is their only way to get internet service. A company spokesperson released the following statement:

"LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city's most vulnerable. The most dialed number using the tablet phone app is the EBT customer service line; and in a recent survey of LinkNYC users, 15% of respondents from New York said it is their only high speed internet connection. That number goes up to 29% in some areas of the city. When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services."



