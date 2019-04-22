At least 30 LinkNYC kiosks vandalized in Manhattan

A spokesperson with LinkNYC says at least 30 kiosks have been smashed in the West Village and Chelsea, leaving a trail of destruction along 6th and 8th avenues and across 14th Street.
The first incident was reported April 19 at 15th Street and 5th Ave just after noon. A rock was used to smash the kiosk.
Several of the screens remained black as of Monday morning, while a few others continued to display their standard programming.
Security footage captured the person causing the damage and several good Samaritans called police to provide a suspect description.
No arrests have been made, but a witness described the vandal as a white male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and was carrying an "I Love NY" bag.
LinkNYC provides a way to access the internet, a public service that for some is their only way to get internet service. A company spokesperson released the following statement:
"LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city's most vulnerable. The most dialed number using the tablet phone app is the EBT customer service line; and in a recent survey of LinkNYC users, 15% of respondents from New York said it is their only high speed internet connection. That number goes up to 29% in some areas of the city. When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services."
Have not seen a @LinkNYC vandalized this blatantly before. Both sides, on 14th between 7th & 8th pic.twitter.com/QOy5L1q187— Dave Temkin (@dtemkin) April 22, 2019
